Photo 1136
New seed pods...
Wild Carolina jasmine seed pods. So green and lovely. They'll be brown and bursting open when it blooms next spring.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
0
365 Main Album
Public
green
,
spring
,
springtime
,
seed-pods
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
,
nomowmay-22
