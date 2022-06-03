Sign up
Photo 1140
Green on green 3...
Pin oak branch and leaves in the morning light.
3rd June 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
,
morning-light
,
green-on-green
,
pin-oak
Corinne C
ace
I'm always so busy in the morning...and it's the best time for photography as you demonstrate with this glorious shot!
June 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you, Corinne! I'm usually too busy too, but sometimes... =)
June 2nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
I always think I should take the time if only 30 minutes before my day starts and I loose track of time...
June 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is catching the light beautifully.
June 2nd, 2022
