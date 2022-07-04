Sign up
Photo 1171
Like spun silver and gold...
In the woods, the light only shines on these webs up in the trees for a short period of time. Late in the afternoon, I have about five minutes to capture Rumplestiltskin's works of art. Then they're gone as quickly as they appeared.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
4
2
moni kozi
ace
Wow! What a stunning find!
July 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
July 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful light on the web!
July 3rd, 2022
JudyG
ace
That is so beautiful Mags
July 3rd, 2022
