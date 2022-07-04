Previous
Like spun silver and gold... by marlboromaam
Photo 1171

Like spun silver and gold...

In the woods, the light only shines on these webs up in the trees for a short period of time. Late in the afternoon, I have about five minutes to capture Rumplestiltskin's works of art. Then they're gone as quickly as they appeared.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
moni kozi ace
Wow! What a stunning find!
July 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica.
July 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful light on the web!
July 3rd, 2022  
JudyG ace
That is so beautiful Mags
July 3rd, 2022  
