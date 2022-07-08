Sign up
Photo 1175
As close as I can get...
With my old digital. Showy milkwort closeup. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4078
photos
137
followers
94
following
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
pink
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
theme-perspectives
,
asemeia-grandiflora
,
showy-milkwort
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a pretty little flower.
July 7th, 2022
Kate
ace
Such a great capture
July 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
@cutekitty
Thank you, Kitty.
@k9photo
Thank you very much, Kate.
July 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so lovely and such pretty colours.
July 7th, 2022
KV
ace
Gorgeous focus and super nice color and detail. Fav!
July 7th, 2022
@k9photo Thank you very much, Kate.