As close as I can get... by marlboromaam
Photo 1175

As close as I can get...

With my old digital. Showy milkwort closeup. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Kitty Hawke ace
Such a pretty little flower.
July 7th, 2022  
Kate ace
Such a great capture
July 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
@cutekitty Thank you, Kitty.

@k9photo Thank you very much, Kate.
July 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is so lovely and such pretty colours.
July 7th, 2022  
KV ace
Gorgeous focus and super nice color and detail. Fav!
July 7th, 2022  
