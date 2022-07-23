Previous
Next
Early evening... by marlboromaam
Photo 1190

Early evening...

The sun's going down. The light will climb the bank and the trees across the road from my driveway - until it reaches the tops of the trees. As it climbs, shadows follow, then it disappears from view.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise