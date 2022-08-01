Sign up
Photo 1199
Purple, dark blue and yellow...
Millettia reticulata - also known as Evergreen Wisteria. It's a hybrid nursery bought vine. It really isn't evergreen since it sheds its leaves after the frost. But the blooms are just delightful.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
yellow
,
flower
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
summer
,
summertime
,
dark-blue
,
millettia-reticulata
,
evergreen-wisteria
