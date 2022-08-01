Previous
Next
Purple, dark blue and yellow... by marlboromaam
Photo 1199

Purple, dark blue and yellow...

Millettia reticulata - also known as Evergreen Wisteria. It's a hybrid nursery bought vine. It really isn't evergreen since it sheds its leaves after the frost. But the blooms are just delightful.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise