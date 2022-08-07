Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1205
Maple leaves on pink bokeh...
Pink crepes in the background.
Possible thunderstorms expected this afternoon, so uploading early in case of power outage.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4168
photos
134
followers
92
following
330% complete
View this month »
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
Latest from all albums
848
694
1204
849
695
1205
850
696
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
maple-leaves
,
crepe-myrtle-tree
,
pink-bokeh
Krista Marson
ace
Nice
August 6th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice capture. The veins in the maple leaves resemble the color of the crepes myrtle.
August 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such beautiful shapes and bokeh.
August 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close