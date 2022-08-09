Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1207
Rudbeckia hirta...
Officially, it's called Woodland Black-eyed Susan. Does it look like a black eye to you? That's why it's called Brown-eyed Susan around these parts. Its stem and leaves are covered in little spiky hairs. The crab spider is a bonus.
More info on this wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1276
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4174
photos
134
followers
92
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Latest from all albums
850
696
1206
851
697
1207
852
698
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
spider
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
rudbeckia-hirta
,
woodland-black-eyed-susan
Renee Salamon
ace
Great macro
August 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely!
August 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely close up. If you look at my profile picture I am holding
black-eyed Susan up to my eyes.
August 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee.
@ljmanning
Thanks, Laura.
August 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan. =)
August 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
black-eyed Susan up to my eyes.
@ljmanning Thanks, Laura.