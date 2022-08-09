Previous
Rudbeckia hirta... by marlboromaam
Photo 1207

Rudbeckia hirta...

Officially, it's called Woodland Black-eyed Susan. Does it look like a black eye to you? That's why it's called Brown-eyed Susan around these parts. Its stem and leaves are covered in little spiky hairs. The crab spider is a bonus.

More info on this wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1276
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Renee Salamon ace
Great macro
August 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely!
August 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely close up. If you look at my profile picture I am holding
black-eyed Susan up to my eyes.
August 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you very much, Renee.

@ljmanning Thanks, Laura.
August 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan. =)
August 8th, 2022  
