Brown-eyed composite... by marlboromaam
Photo 1209

Brown-eyed composite...

This one is for Jackie's challenge @30pics4jackiesdiamond

Created in 12 Photoshop layers with a few bokeh brushes on a dark green background.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautifully done.
August 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you so much, Marilyn.
August 10th, 2022  
