The time element... by marlboromaam
Photo 1211

The time element...

Title borrowed from an old Twilight Zone episode, the pilot I think. Composite was created in 11 Photoshop layers with a few fractal brushes on a soap suds background.

Thunderstorms all around us! Uploading early again in case of power outage.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Renee Salamon ace
Love it
August 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you very much, Renee.
August 12th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
This is very cool. Like cloud watching, I can see so many different things in this image.
August 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
@pandorasecho Thank you very much. Appreciate your comments.
August 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This is really neat
August 12th, 2022  
