Photo 1214
Monster ball...
Got to watch out for these monster grass balls. They'll swallow you whole! LOL! A fun edit rendered in Pixel Bender's spherize filter. BOB.
Original upload here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-08-12
Rorschach version here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-08-14
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
2
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
7
2
3
365 Main Album
Public
green
summer
summertime
pampas-grass
pixel-bender
spherize
JudyG
ace
So cool!
August 15th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Brilliant Mags
August 15th, 2022
