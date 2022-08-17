Previous
Static... by marlboromaam
Photo 1215

Static...

Title borrowed from another old Twilight Zone episode.

Image created in Photoshop layers with a few fractal brushes on a blue background.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Chris Cook ace
Wow! Cool abstract.
August 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@cdcook48 Thank you so much, Chris.
August 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it
August 16th, 2022  
Tim L ace
No idea how you do this, or what a fractal brush is, something to fight Klingons with perhaps. But it has produced an interesting, delicate image.
August 16th, 2022  
