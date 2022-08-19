Sign up
Photo 1217
Static 2...
Same as
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-08-17
but flipped and inverted in Photoshop.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4204
photos
133
followers
92
following
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Tags
black
,
gold
,
abstract
,
composite
,
fractals
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
photoshop-invert
Renee Salamon
ace
So nice
August 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thanks, Renee.
August 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The inversion really changes it! Cool.
August 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
August 18th, 2022
sarah
ace
cool
August 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Like seeing the inversion, but my favorite is the blue version. Just my preference.
August 18th, 2022
