Previous
Next
Static 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1217

Static 2...

Same as https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-08-17 but flipped and inverted in Photoshop.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
So nice
August 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Thanks, Renee.
August 18th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The inversion really changes it! Cool.
August 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
August 18th, 2022  
sarah ace
cool
August 18th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Like seeing the inversion, but my favorite is the blue version. Just my preference.
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise