Photo 1223
The Mind and the Matter...
Title borrowed from another Twilight Zone episode. Image created with one fractal brush used four ways, on four Photoshop layers, and each one colored with a gradient, on a black background.
25th August 2022
7
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
,
purple
,
blue
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brush
,
photoshop-gradient
,
fractal-brush
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love how rich this looks with the black background.
August 24th, 2022
Bucktree
Superb colors and pattern
August 24th, 2022
Pam
ace
These are so cool. I love the design, and the colors.
August 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
@dkellogg
Thank you, David.
August 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Pam.
August 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Creative image. like the shapes.
August 24th, 2022
KV
ace
Lovely colors and nice repetition… very creative and cool.
August 24th, 2022
@dkellogg Thank you, David.