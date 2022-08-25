Previous
The Mind and the Matter... by marlboromaam
Photo 1223

The Mind and the Matter...

Title borrowed from another Twilight Zone episode. Image created with one fractal brush used four ways, on four Photoshop layers, and each one colored with a gradient, on a black background.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
LManning (Laura) ace
I love how rich this looks with the black background.
August 24th, 2022  
Bucktree
Superb colors and pattern
August 24th, 2022  
Pam ace
These are so cool. I love the design, and the colors.
August 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.

@dkellogg Thank you, David.
August 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
@marlboromaam Thank you, Pam.
August 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Creative image. like the shapes.
August 24th, 2022  
KV ace
Lovely colors and nice repetition… very creative and cool.
August 24th, 2022  
