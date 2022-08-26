Previous
I feel the earth move under my feet... by marlboromaam
Photo 1224

I feel the earth move under my feet...

At last count, South Carolina has had a swarm of 68 earthquakes since the start of 2022. Things are getting interesting!

Image was shot with a little ICM, but wasn't enough of a blur to suit a quake - so put a little radial on it in On1-10's blur filters.

A little Carol King to go along with it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6913KnbMpHM
Latest from all albums

