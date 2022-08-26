Sign up
Photo 1224
I feel the earth move under my feet...
At last count, South Carolina has had a swarm of 68 earthquakes since the start of 2022. Things are getting interesting!
Image was shot with a little ICM, but wasn't enough of a blur to suit a quake - so put a little radial on it in On1-10's blur filters.
A little Carol King to go along with it -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6913KnbMpHM
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
Tags
blur
,
earthquake
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
song-title
,
songtitle-88
