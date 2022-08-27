Previous
The Mind and the Matter 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1225

The Mind and the Matter 2...

Flipped and inverted in Photoshop. Original here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-08-25

Uploading early as there are possible thunderstorms in our weather report today.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Shutterbug ace
Have you ever heard of an app called FRAX? It manipulates fractals. It can be addictive for awhile.
August 26th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty, frax is addictive and I play regularly, fav
August 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
@shutterbug49 No, I haven't. But my computer is too old for most of the new apps and my phone apps quit working when they changed over to 4G. Can't afford new for either one right now. I'm still using my old stand alone version of Photoshop and On1-10 on my old iMac. I bet it would be addictive. =)
August 26th, 2022  
