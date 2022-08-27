Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1225
The Mind and the Matter 2...
Flipped and inverted in Photoshop. Original here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-08-25
Uploading early as there are possible thunderstorms in our weather report today.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4228
photos
132
followers
97
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Latest from all albums
1223
868
1224
869
715
1225
870
716
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
brown
,
burgundy
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-invert
,
photoshop-brush
,
photoshop-gradient
,
fractal-brush
Shutterbug
ace
Have you ever heard of an app called FRAX? It manipulates fractals. It can be addictive for awhile.
August 26th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty, frax is addictive and I play regularly, fav
August 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
No, I haven't. But my computer is too old for most of the new apps and my phone apps quit working when they changed over to 4G. Can't afford new for either one right now. I'm still using my old stand alone version of Photoshop and On1-10 on my old iMac. I bet it would be addictive. =)
August 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close