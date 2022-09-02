Previous
A few late blossoms... by marlboromaam
A few late blossoms...

After the last trimming, the late wisteria blooms are getting sparse. Still time to bloom some more after the next upcoming trim.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
JackieR ace
Gosh no idea these bloomed so late in the year
September 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I think it really does depend on rain and sunlight after trimming, Jackie. They've bloomed more this year than last year.
September 1st, 2022  
