Photo 1231
A few late blossoms...
After the last trimming, the late wisteria blooms are getting sparse. Still time to bloom some more after the next upcoming trim.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4247
photos
133
followers
98
following
337% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
summer
,
summertime
,
deck-railing
,
wild-vine
,
wisteria-blooms
JackieR
ace
Gosh no idea these bloomed so late in the year
September 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I think it really does depend on rain and sunlight after trimming, Jackie. They've bloomed more this year than last year.
September 1st, 2022
