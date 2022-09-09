Sign up
Photo 1238
In the heat - there is silence...
So hot and humid, even the bugs aren't making a noise.
Uploading early again. More thunderstorms expected to move in early this afternoon.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4268
photos
134
followers
100
following
339% complete
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Tags
green
,
sunlight
,
trees
,
woods
,
gold
,
shade
,
brown
,
summer
,
summertime
Renee Salamon
ace
Such lovely light
September 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
September 8th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice light and on black
September 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@craftymeg
Thank you, Margaret.
September 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a nice licht in that foliage
September 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
September 8th, 2022
