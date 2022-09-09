Previous
In the heat - there is silence... by marlboromaam
Photo 1238

In the heat - there is silence...

So hot and humid, even the bugs aren't making a noise.

Uploading early again. More thunderstorms expected to move in early this afternoon.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Such lovely light
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you, Renee.
September 8th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and on black
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@craftymeg Thank you, Margaret.
September 8th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a nice licht in that foliage
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica.
September 8th, 2022  
