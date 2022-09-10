Previous
Next
Rain drops... by marlboromaam
Photo 1239

Rain drops...

Shot after a little summer shower.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely capture of the raindrops.
September 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 9th, 2022  
JudyG ace
Great shot and good to see some rain? It's been raining here, which is a relief
September 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you, BKB.

@365jgh Thank you, Judy. Yes, everything is stifled with the heat.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise