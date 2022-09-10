Sign up
Photo 1239
Rain drops...
Shot after a little summer shower.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4271
photos
134
followers
100
following
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wisteria
,
rain-drops
,
wild-vine
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely capture of the raindrops.
September 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 9th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Great shot and good to see some rain? It's been raining here, which is a relief
September 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you, BKB.
@365jgh
Thank you, Judy. Yes, everything is stifled with the heat.
September 9th, 2022
