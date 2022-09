Distortion...

I got a new lens attachment made for my cheap little digital Kodak. That's right - a Kodak Z1012 which was very useful for what I needed it for... 365 was an afterthought in 2011 after I was laid off. It's a zoom lens that I got to hopefully shoot the birds with more detail. Based on this distortion, the jury will be out for a while. Was it worth the $99 or not? I guess I'll find out.