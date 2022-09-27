Sign up
Photo 1256
Fluffy heads...
Like mops in the front yard.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4322
photos
134
followers
100
following
344% complete
View this month »
Tags
green
,
summer
,
summertime
,
beige
,
pampas-grass
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely.
September 26th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely textures
September 26th, 2022
Gavin.J
Fabulous looking colour palette 👍
September 26th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Lovely light on the feather tops. The vertical grass blades are a nice complementary color.
September 26th, 2022
