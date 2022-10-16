Sign up
Photo 1275
Pityopsis graminifolia...
Also known as Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Golden Aster. A lovely autumn blooming wildflower. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4380
photos
134
followers
101
following
Tags
yellow
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
,
narrowleaf-silkgrass
,
grasslxaf-goldenaster
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty in it’s simplicity.
October 15th, 2022
