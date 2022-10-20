Previous
In full bloom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1279

In full bloom...

One of my favorite fall blooming wildflowers, so tiny and the scent is so nice when it carries on the wind.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty and I like how fuzzy they are.
October 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Such a nice capture of those curly tendrils
October 19th, 2022  
