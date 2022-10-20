Sign up
Photo 1279
In full bloom...
One of my favorite fall blooming wildflowers, so tiny and the scent is so nice when it carries on the wind.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
4391
photos
135
followers
102
following
Tags
white
,
green
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
natural-insecticide
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty and I like how fuzzy they are.
October 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Such a nice capture of those curly tendrils
October 19th, 2022
