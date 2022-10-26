Previous
Painterly dogwood berries and leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 1285

Painterly dogwood berries and leaves...

Rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filter.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
Jan Talmon ace
Nice. I like the painterly look
October 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
@talmon Thank you, Jan.
October 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and effect.
October 25th, 2022  
