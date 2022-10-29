Previous
Next
Turning red... by marlboromaam
Photo 1288

Turning red...

Shot earlier this month.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful shapes and seeing the changing colors. Nice shot.
October 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you, David.
October 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful full frame pic. These leaves are beautiful
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise