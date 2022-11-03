Previous
Light spot... by marlboromaam
We hit 75 degrees out there today and supposed to be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Typical weather for South Carolina. They say if you don't like the weather, wait a day or two and it will change. Please give me brisk 45 degree days!
Mags

Tim L ace
Very much the same sentiment here, should be lighting the wood fire by now, and have snow on our local mountain.
November 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light showing the texture of the bark.
November 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. We had our first snow fall today
November 2nd, 2022  
