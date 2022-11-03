Sign up
Photo 1293
Light spot...
We hit 75 degrees out there today and supposed to be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Typical weather for South Carolina. They say if you don't like the weather, wait a day or two and it will change. Please give me brisk 45 degree days!
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4430
photos
135
followers
103
following
Tags
tree
,
sunlight
,
shadow
,
bark
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shade
,
texture
Tim L
ace
Very much the same sentiment here, should be lighting the wood fire by now, and have snow on our local mountain.
November 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light showing the texture of the bark.
November 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. We had our first snow fall today
November 2nd, 2022
