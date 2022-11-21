Sign up
Photo 1311
Oak leaves...
With a little backlight.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
grass
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
bronze
,
copper
,
backlight
,
oak-leaves
Maggiemae
ace
Interesting catch of the veins within these leaves!
November 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
@maggiemae
Thank you, Maggiemae
November 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the backlighting - shows up so well with oaks
November 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
November 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice backlighting.
November 20th, 2022
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Backlighting is always so eye catching.
November 20th, 2022
