American beautyberry... by marlboromaam
American beautyberry...

A delightful find growing back by the old corral. It's a native wild shrub. The birds love it and that's how the seeds get spread. More info on this wild shrub here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=233 and here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Callicarpa_americana

For those who couldn't find them in yesterday's pic - try it now - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-11-28
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love the colors and lighting.
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
November 28th, 2022  
