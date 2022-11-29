Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1319
American beautyberry...
A delightful find growing back by the old corral. It's a native wild shrub. The birds love it and that's how the seeds get spread. More info on this wild shrub here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=233
and here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Callicarpa_americana
For those who couldn't find them in yesterday's pic - try it now -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-11-28
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4512
photos
137
followers
137
following
361% complete
View this month »
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Latest from all albums
963
293
1318
964
294
1319
965
295
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
fall
,
autumn
,
berries
,
wild-shrub
,
native-shrub
,
callicarpa-americana
,
american-beautyberry
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love the colors and lighting.
November 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
November 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close