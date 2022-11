American beautyberry...

A delightful find growing back by the old corral. It's a native wild shrub. The birds love it and that's how the seeds get spread. More info on this wild shrub here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=233 and here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Callicarpa_americana For those who couldn't find them in yesterday's pic - try it now - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-11-28