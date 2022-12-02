Sign up
Photo 1322
Singing the blues...
In blue shoes. Created entirely in Photoshop layers with brushes. I found this variety of shoe brushes quite a while ago for my old version of Photoshop, and thought it was about time to play around with them. A few more to come.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts.
4518
photos
138
followers
138
following
Tags
sparkles
,
shoes
,
blue
,
bokeh
,
ribbons
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
light-streaks
Renee Salamon
ace
Loving this series
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Very kind, Renee. Thank you so much.
December 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Glamorous effect.
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan. I can use a little glamour in my life these days - even if I have to create it. =)
December 1st, 2022
