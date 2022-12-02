Previous
Next
Singing the blues... by marlboromaam
Photo 1322

Singing the blues...

In blue shoes. Created entirely in Photoshop layers with brushes. I found this variety of shoe brushes quite a while ago for my old version of Photoshop, and thought it was about time to play around with them. A few more to come.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Loving this series
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Very kind, Renee. Thank you so much.
December 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Glamorous effect.
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan. I can use a little glamour in my life these days - even if I have to create it. =)
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise