Cloud with an attitude... by marlboromaam
Photo 1326

Cloud with an attitude...

Phone shot.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Mags

@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Almost like an arm with a close fist!
December 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Cool cloud shot. I thinks I see a horse up there.
December 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oooh I see a dragon
December 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec That's exactly what I saw, Corinne! Thanks so much.

@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Interesting the different things we see. =)
December 5th, 2022  
