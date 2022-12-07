Sign up
Photo 1327
Stinkhorn...
First time find around here for one of these. Puffing out bokeh. =)
Probably Phallus impudicus. More info here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phallus_impudicus
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Tags
mushroom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fungus
,
stinkhorn
,
phallus-impudicus
Pat
How fabulous to see this, I’ve never been lucky enough to find one.
Such a super capture and I like that you’ve caught some little bugs on it too.
December 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
@pattyblue
Thank you very much, Pat. Yes, a few tiny flies. Good thing I had sinus trouble when I shot it. Can't tell you how bad it smelled. =)
December 6th, 2022
