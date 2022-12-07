Previous
Next
Stinkhorn... by marlboromaam
Photo 1327

Stinkhorn...

First time find around here for one of these. Puffing out bokeh. =)

Probably Phallus impudicus. More info here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phallus_impudicus
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
How fabulous to see this, I’ve never been lucky enough to find one.
Such a super capture and I like that you’ve caught some little bugs on it too.
December 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
@pattyblue Thank you very much, Pat. Yes, a few tiny flies. Good thing I had sinus trouble when I shot it. Can't tell you how bad it smelled. =)
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise