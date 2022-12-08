Previous
Still a bit of color... by marlboromaam
Still a bit of color...

Pulled from my December 2020 folders. It's been rainy and wet for the past two days, and it's too warm to creep into the woods today. So this is all I have for now.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
haskar ace
ha! ha! I love walking in the rain. There are far fewer insects and the air is so crisp! And the colors are gorgeous.
December 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
@haskar Thank you very much, Haskar.
December 7th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful wood with warm colors
December 7th, 2022  
