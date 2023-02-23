Previous
Next
Will's fur... by marlboromaam
Photo 1405

Will's fur...

Shot with the macro lens. LOL! Shall I give up now?
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Beautiful macro ! Fav
February 22nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
These look so delicate
February 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous macro with rainbow effect.
February 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very creative shot.
February 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@cocobella Thank you very much, Corinne.

@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.

@wakelys Thank you so much, Susan.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry!
February 22nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Amazing b&w macro shot. Nice light and a cool abstract.
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise