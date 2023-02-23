Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1405
Will's fur...
Shot with the macro lens. LOL! Shall I give up now?
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4699
photos
145
followers
146
following
384% complete
View this month »
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
Latest from all albums
1402
1048
1403
1049
1404
1050
1405
1051
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
4th February 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
dog-fur
,
dog-hair
Corinne
ace
Beautiful macro ! Fav
February 22nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
These look so delicate
February 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous macro with rainbow effect.
February 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very creative shot.
February 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@cocobella
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
@wakelys
Thank you so much, Susan.
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry!
February 22nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Amazing b&w macro shot. Nice light and a cool abstract.
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.
@wakelys Thank you so much, Susan.
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry!