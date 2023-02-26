Previous
Next
Peaceful and quiet at the moment... by marlboromaam
Photo 1408

Peaceful and quiet at the moment...

It's been a drizzly misty gray day. So this will have to do. Looking out toward the clear-cut hill. Shot 2/3.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise