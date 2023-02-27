Sign up
Photo 1409
It pays to look closer...
At the lights outside at night. You might miss some interesting flying creatures!
Composite created in Photoshop layers with a photo of a street light and few select brushes.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
25th January 2023 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Tags
street-light
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
Phil Howcroft
ace
well didn't you do well to catch these fairies ...and here's me thinking fairies didn't exist ... you have a scoop Mags :)
February 26th, 2023
winghong_ho
It's very nice to zoom in to see fairies. Great editing.
February 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
LOL! Thank you, Phil. =)
@wh2021
Thank you!
February 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
That’s is awesome Mags well done
February 26th, 2023
@wh2021 Thank you!