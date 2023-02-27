Previous
It pays to look closer... by marlboromaam
Photo 1409

It pays to look closer...

At the lights outside at night. You might miss some interesting flying creatures!

Composite created in Photoshop layers with a photo of a street light and few select brushes.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Phil Howcroft ace
well didn't you do well to catch these fairies ...and here's me thinking fairies didn't exist ... you have a scoop Mags :)
February 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
It's very nice to zoom in to see fairies. Great editing.
February 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft LOL! Thank you, Phil. =)

@wh2021 Thank you!
February 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That’s is awesome Mags well done
February 26th, 2023  
