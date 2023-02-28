Sign up
Photo 1410
Ascending angels...
Shot 2/7. Spent an hour trying to get some new pics this morning. It didn't go well. So may be pulling from older folders until I get something that's not half bad.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4709
photos
145
followers
120
following
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1407
1053
1408
1054
1409
1055
1410
1056
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
7th February 2023 5:41pm
Tags
white
,
blue
,
winter
,
clouds
,
blue-sky
,
angels
,
wintertime
Dawn
ace
Wonderful cloudscape
February 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you very much, Dawn.
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes in the clouds.
February 27th, 2023
