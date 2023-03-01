Sign up
Photo 1411
Purple...
Once or maybe twice a year, I'll buy myself some flowers. These purple roses were the choice this time.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4711
photos
145
followers
120
following
386% complete
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1408
1054
1409
1055
1410
1056
1411
1057
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
,
rose
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful softness and detail.
February 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely colour softness and detail fav
February 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
February 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
February 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Oh wow! Excellent capture Mags. Beautiful soft color.
February 28th, 2023
