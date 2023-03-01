Previous
Next
Purple... by marlboromaam
Photo 1411

Purple...

Once or maybe twice a year, I'll buy myself some flowers. These purple roses were the choice this time.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful softness and detail.
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely colour softness and detail fav
February 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
February 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
February 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Oh wow! Excellent capture Mags. Beautiful soft color.
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise