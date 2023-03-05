Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1415
Purple roses...
Phone shot. Looks like I have a purple, pink and blue thing going on this week per the calendar view. =)
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
8
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4720
photos
144
followers
120
following
387% complete
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1058
1413
1059
1414
1060
311
1415
1061
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
LG-H810
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
white
,
green
,
purple
,
roses
,
gypsophila
,
baby's-breath
,
phoneography
moni kozi
ace
These are gorgeous!
March 4th, 2023
KazzaMazoo
What a stunning shade.
March 4th, 2023
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice
March 4th, 2023
Rebecca B
Beautiful I love the colour
March 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
a stunner of a phone shot mags
March 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica!
@mazoo
Thank you!
@talmon
Thanks, Jan.
@bec001
Thank you, Rebecca.
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil.
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
March 4th, 2023
@mazoo Thank you!
@talmon Thanks, Jan.
@bec001 Thank you, Rebecca.
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil.