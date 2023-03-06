Previous
It's all gone... by marlboromaam
The old chicken house is gone, except for the concrete blocks it was set on, and I have plans for those. Forgot to upload this one last night. I've got to get Kim to email me a photo when it's all reassembled at her house for a potting shed.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
How lovely that looks now, I see some trees are starting to get some fresh green too.
March 6th, 2023  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. The yards still have a way to go before they look similar to the way I left them 11 years ago.
March 6th, 2023  
Great capture and it is so pretty there. Looking forward to seeing the potting shed.
March 6th, 2023  
