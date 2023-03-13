Sign up
Photo 1423
Luzula bulbosa...
This is Luzula Bulbosa, a native wild grass which blooms this time of year. I think this one is a better shot done with my little old Kodak. Prior Canon shot here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2023-03-10
More info on this wild grass here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256
Spring will be delayed, courtesy of frost warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ugh! I was afraid this would happen while everything is blooming all around me.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice shot
March 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
@jeremyccc
Thanks, Jeremy!
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan!
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice colour tones.
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice capture.
March 12th, 2023
@joansmor Thanks, Joan!