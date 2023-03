This is Luzula Bulbosa, a native wild grass which blooms this time of year. I think this one is a better shot done with my little old Kodak. Prior Canon shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2023-03-10 More info on this wild grass here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256 Spring will be delayed, courtesy of frost warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ugh! I was afraid this would happen while everything is blooming all around me.