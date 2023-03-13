Previous
Next
Luzula bulbosa... by marlboromaam
Photo 1423

Luzula bulbosa...

This is Luzula Bulbosa, a native wild grass which blooms this time of year. I think this one is a better shot done with my little old Kodak. Prior Canon shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2023-03-10

More info on this wild grass here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256

Spring will be delayed, courtesy of frost warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Ugh! I was afraid this would happen while everything is blooming all around me.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Nice shot
March 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@jeremyccc Thanks, Jeremy!

@joansmor Thanks, Joan!
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice colour tones.
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
March 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise