Photo 1424
Welcome to My World...
BOB! My late father's favorite song by Jim Reeves -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOCCvN8YDuc
Composite created with a photo of my woods rendered in Photoshop's surrealistic low contrast HDR filter and violet photo filter at 50 percent. The rest was added in Photoshop layers with brushes and layer effects.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4751
photos
144
followers
120
following
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
322
1422
323
1423
1069
1424
1070
324
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
7th March 2023 3:06pm
Privacy
purple
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
song-title
,
photoshop-filters
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
songtitle-94
,
composite-53
