Previous
Next
Southern yellow wood sorrel... by marlboromaam
Photo 1425

Southern yellow wood sorrel...

Sweet little touches of orange in the center. More info on this tiny native wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1002

Border added in On1-10.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 14th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Pretty
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you very much, Joan!

@sugarmuser Thank you so much, Sharon!
March 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love these little ones - excellent detail on the tiny center
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you very much, Milanie!
March 14th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful bloom. Love the splash of orange in the middle. Nice capture.
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David!
March 14th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely colour and detail
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise