Previous
Next
The source... by marlboromaam
Photo 1427

The source...

Where the sweetgum tree pollen came from. There are thousands of these catkins on the ground now in the front and back yards. Remember this capture? https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-03-12
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such nice detail
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie. They look so different up close.
March 16th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Nice macro
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica.
March 16th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Fantastic details
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wow, that's a beautiful macro shot. Lots of pollen in those clusters.
March 16th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Beautifully sharp
March 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful close-up shot.
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise