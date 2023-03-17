Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1427
The source...
Where the sweetgum tree pollen came from. There are thousands of these catkins on the ground now in the front and back yards. Remember this capture?
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-03-12
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4760
photos
146
followers
122
following
390% complete
View this month »
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
Latest from all albums
1425
1071
326
1426
1072
1427
1073
327
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
13th March 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
pollen
,
springtime
,
catkins
,
sweetgum-tree
Milanie
ace
Such nice detail
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie. They look so different up close.
March 16th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Nice macro
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
March 16th, 2023
Mallory
ace
Fantastic details
March 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wow, that's a beautiful macro shot. Lots of pollen in those clusters.
March 16th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Beautifully sharp
March 16th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful close-up shot.
March 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close