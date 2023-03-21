Sign up
Photo 1431
Bridal wreath spirea...
The frost took these out too, but I got a few shots before it hit them.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
9
6
Tags
white
,
blooms
,
flower
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
bridal-wreath-spirea
Rebecca B
Beautiful flowers so delicate
March 20th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful
March 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so pretty.
March 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@bec001
Thank you so much, Rebecca.
@bigmxx
Thank you, Michelle.
@wakelys
Thank you very much, Susan.
March 20th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture of the beautiful cluster of blooms. Terrible that the frost ruined the other buds from blooming.
March 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David! There's always next year... if we don't get another frost after everything has begun to bloom.
March 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
March 20th, 2023
Milanie
ace
So nicely composed
March 20th, 2023
