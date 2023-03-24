Sign up
Photo 1434
The good news around here is...
The dogwoods don't seem to be harmed by the frost. Phone shot.
This one is out back by the split-rail fence.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
4781
photos
146
followers
122
following
Tags
white
blooms
flowers
spring
dogwood-tree
springtime
phoneography
dogwood-blossoms
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
March 23rd, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Pretty, with a hope of warm weather and blue skies!
March 23rd, 2023
Mallory
ace
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
March 23rd, 2023
