Previous
Next
Dance of the seven veils... by marlboromaam
Photo 1436

Dance of the seven veils...

I was inspired by watching a few old movies (Steve Reeves in the Thief of Baghdad among them). Here's a little music to go with it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1tJEiv3_HY&list=PLTxrxLn4X2mDmQotu0R2VRKDDBdMQ1lby&index=1

Composite created in Photoshop layers with brushes and gradients.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise