Photo 1436
Dance of the seven veils...
I was inspired by watching a few old movies (Steve Reeves in the Thief of Baghdad among them). Here's a little music to go with it -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1tJEiv3_HY&list=PLTxrxLn4X2mDmQotu0R2VRKDDBdMQ1lby&index=1
Composite created in Photoshop layers with brushes and gradients.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4787
photos
146
followers
122
following
393% complete
View this month »
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Latest from all albums
1434
1080
335
1435
1081
1436
1082
336
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
purple
,
yellow
,
blue
,
pink
,
orange
,
silhouette
,
fantasy
,
veils
,
composite
,
belly-dancer
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
photoshop-gradients
