Late afternoon light... by marlboromaam
Late afternoon light...

BOB! I love the streams coming through the trees. =)
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Milanie ace
I've seen it do this, but never had my camera to catch it. Well done!
March 29th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great shot of light splash.
March 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
A wonderful mystical feel to this
March 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shafts of sunlight.
March 29th, 2023  
