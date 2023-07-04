Sign up
Previous
Photo 1536
We found a feather...
Hope the bird didn't need it any longer.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5026
photos
141
followers
122
following
Tags
white
,
brown
,
summer
,
summertime
,
feather
Dawn
ace
Nice detail
July 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
July 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
July 3rd, 2023
