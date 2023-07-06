Previous
In the summer morning light... by marlboromaam
Photo 1538

In the summer morning light...

Shot from the deck looking into the woods.

Uploading a little early since thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The doppler radar is looking a little dramatic about it, but we'll see. We need some rain!
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Mags


@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Diana
What a great view you have from your deck, the light is wonderful too.
July 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
I love your view from the deck
July 5th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Very nice shot. Fav.
July 5th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross
Lovely scene
July 5th, 2023  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@rensala Thank you, Renee.

@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry.

@jeremyccc Thank you, Jeremy.
July 5th, 2023  
haskar
Beautiful view and lovely dappled light.
July 5th, 2023  
