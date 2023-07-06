Sign up
Previous
Photo 1538
In the summer morning light...
Shot from the deck looking into the woods.
Uploading a little early since thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The doppler radar is looking a little dramatic about it, but we'll see. We need some rain!
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
6
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5031
photos
141
followers
122
following
421% complete
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1535
1181
1536
1182
1537
1183
1538
1184
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
morning-light
Diana
ace
What a great view you have from your deck, the light is wonderful too.
July 5th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
I love your view from the deck
July 5th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice shot. Fav.
July 5th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely scene
July 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry.
@jeremyccc
Thank you, Jeremy.
July 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful view and lovely dappled light.
July 5th, 2023
