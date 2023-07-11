Sign up
Photo 1543
Shades of summer 2...
Showy milkwort buds about to bloom. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142
There's supposed to be a big solar storm Thursday that will enable the Northern Lights to be seen in 17 states. Of course, that won't include those of us in the south. So I expect to see some wonderful shots from lots of you come Friday!!!
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
July 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Pretty colours
July 10th, 2023
