Shades of summer 2...

Showy milkwort buds about to bloom. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142 There's supposed to be a big solar storm Thursday that will enable the Northern Lights to be seen in 17 states. Of course, that won't include those of us in the south. So I expect to see some wonderful shots from lots of you come Friday!!!