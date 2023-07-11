Previous
Shades of summer 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1543

Shades of summer 2...

Showy milkwort buds about to bloom. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3142

There's supposed to be a big solar storm Thursday that will enable the Northern Lights to be seen in 17 states. Of course, that won't include those of us in the south. So I expect to see some wonderful shots from lots of you come Friday!!!
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
July 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Pretty colours
July 10th, 2023  
